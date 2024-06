In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that whatever decision he takes, both constituencies -- Wayand and Rae Bareli -- will be happy with it. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who won from Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

Gandhi, however, said that whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it.

He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, "I look forward to seeing you soon."



"I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision," the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting here.

It is his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.

Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi by saying that he does not receive any directions from God on what has to be done the way the PM does.

Mocking at Modi, the Congress leader said God directs the PM to hand over the country's major airports and power plants to Adani.

"But, I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me it is easy. I just talk to the people and they tell me what to do," Gandhi said.

During his speech, he also said that the fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was for protecting the Constitution of India and in that fight, hatred has been defeated by love and affection, arrogance by humility.

Gandhi also said that PM Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message.

The Congress leader called the government formed at the Centre as a "crippled one".