Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shah mocks Rahul for contesting 2 LS seats, says he will lose Rae Bareli

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had contested from the Amethi and Wayanad seats. While he won from Wayanad, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit

Hubballi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hubballi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bodeli (Gujarat)
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, claiming that the Congress leader will lose from Rae Bareli by a huge margin.
Addressing a gathering at Bodeli town in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district, Shah accused the opposition INDIA bloc of robbing the quota meant for Dalits, tribals and backward classes by giving it to Muslims in some states.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Congress is fighting elections under their leader Rahul Gandhi. When he lost elections from Amethi, he went to Wayanad. As he has realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time, he is also contesting from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi," Shah said.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had contested from the Amethi and Wayanad seats. While he won from Wayanad, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani.
"Rahul Baba, take my advice. The problem is with you, not with the seats. You will lose from Rae Bareli also, by a huge margin. Even if you run away, people will find you," the senior BJP leader said.
He said "Rahul Baba and company" were spreading a lie that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will abolish reservations if he wins another term.
"Rahul Baba, Modi had a full majority in 2014 and 2019. But, he never touched the reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. This is Modi's guarantee that till the BJP is in power, no one can touch your reservation," Shah said.
The Union minister alleged that it was the INDIA bloc that robbed the quota meant for the Dalits, tribals and backward classes by giving it to Muslims in some states.
Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Home Ministry Indian National Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon