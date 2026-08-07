Incumbent parties won 53% of state by-elections since 2009, shows data
Data from 709 by-elections since 2009 shows incumbent parties won 53% of contests, while opposition parties secured 47%, reflecting a closely contested political landscape
Jayant Pankaj
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Incumbent parties have retained a slight edge over the Opposition in Assembly by-elections over the past 17 years, winning 53 per cent of the 709 contests held between 2009 and August 2026, according to an analysis of Election Commission data. The latest bypolls in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, where opposition parties — Jan Suraaj and the Indian National Congress — won two of the three seats, reflect the increasingly competitive nature of these contests.
Topics : Bypoll results BJP Congress