Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / India needs to get rid of destructive communist ideology: Amit Shah

India needs to get rid of destructive communist ideology: Amit Shah

Shah said the people of India should understand the truth of this ideology

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country needs to get rid of the "destructive" communist ideology at the earliest and appealed to Naxalites to lay down their arms, assuring them a red carpet from the government.

Addressing a conclave, titled 'Chhattsiagrh@25Shifting The Lens of Organiser Weekly in Nava Raipur, Shah said the Maoist problem cannot be linked to the lack of development or considered merely as a law-and-order issue.

"Left-Wing Extremism is an ideology-driven challenge," he added.

Shah said the people of India should understand the truth of this ideology.

"Wherever communists remained in power, they could not bring development. Communist ideology is an ideology indicative of destruction, and the country is required to get rid of it immediately," he added.

 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Agrement to create Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority 'historic': PM

Mamata Banerjee became the first sitting chief minister to personally make submission before the Supreme Court

Mamata seeks rollback of BSF jurisdiction expansion over border fencing

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to roll out Bharat Taxi, cooperative ride-hailing app, on Feb 5

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Budget 2026 lays roadmap for building developed India by 2047: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Chicken's Neck is India's land, no one can lay hands on it: Amit Shah

Shah said the communist ideology is no longer present in democratic politics.

"It does not exist in Tripura and Bengal. In Kerala, it is surviving to an extent; however, people have started the change from Thiruvananthapuram," he added.

Shah appealed to Maoists to lay down their arms, saying the government doesn't want to fire a single bullet and will welcome those who surrender "with a red carpet".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BMC

Mumbai mayor polls: Nominations to be filed on Sat; polls on Feb 11

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala govt rules out NPR implementation, new Census expected next year

Narendra Modi

PM Modi says EU, US trade deals open new opportunities for youth, SMEs

BJP

NDA to contest all 126 Assam assembly seats, seat-sharing talks on

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Had inputs Congress MPs may act unexpectedly, asked PM to skip LS: Birla

Topics : Amit Shah Communist party Communist Left Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance