JUST IN
World Hearing Day: Hearing loss, an invisible disability needs your ear
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC to hear on Mar 13 Saket Gokhale's bail plea
Uber auto driver booked for misbehaving with female journalist in Delhi
President Murmu to inaugurate 7th Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal
India making significant contribution to global peace: LS Speaker Om Birla
PM to address post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode
Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
World Hearing Day: Hearing loss, an invisible disability needs your ear
icon-arrow-left
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court to seek bail in liquor scam case
Business Standard

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Pawan Khera till March 17

SC extended till March 17 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Topics
Indian National Congress | Narendra Modi | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police had arrested Khera in the case.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala adjourned the hearing to March 17 as it had run out of time.

The bench also pointed out that the replies of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were not on record and it will hear the plea after the Holi vacation.

It made clear that the interim bail granted to Khera will be extended till March 17 when it will hear the matter.

Earlier, on February 27, the court had extended the protection to the Congress spokesperson till Friday.

Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur over his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference on February 17 in Mumbai.

He was later granted bail by a magisterial court here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.