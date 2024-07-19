Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jagan writes to PM Modi over alleged atrocities against YSRCP cadres

According to the former CM, these incidents were part of an evil design to 'suppress' the YSRCP

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Source/X)

The letter comes in the wake of the murder of a YSRCP activist, Sheikh Rashid, in Vinukonda. (Source/X)

Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and opposition YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the alleged atrocities against his party cadres by the ruling TDP and its allies.
In just one month, Reddy alleged that 31 people were murdered, 35 people committed suicide, 560 private and 490 government properties were destroyed and 2,700 people were forced to flee their villages.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Additionally, there have been over 1,050 incidents of violence and attacks. This reflects the state of affairs in our state under the present dispensation, which is not at all inclined to maintain law and order," Reddy said in the letter, shared in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
According to the former CM, these incidents were part of an evil design to 'suppress' the YSRCP 'with the sole aim of eliminating anyone associated with the party from the political scene.'

The letter comes in the wake of the murder of a YSRCP activist, Sheikh Rashid, in Vinukonda.
Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to call on Rashid's family today.
"Overall, the law and order situation has reached abysmal levels, and the state cannot afford to have this situation anymore. We request an investigation by Central government agencies into the incidents that occurred after the elections," he said.

More From This Section

K'taka job quota Bill put on hold after Mallikarjun Kharge's intervention

UP BJP unit blames bureaucratic overreach for LS debacle in state

Freebies announced despite state reeling under heavy debt: Sanjay Raut

Ensure Rs 400 per day min wage to achieve 'Asli 400 paar', Cong asks PM

BJP accuses Congress of using remarks inciting violence against PM Modi

Further, Reddy alleged there were no signs of a democratic government in the state and claimed that the constitution, law and the political system were 'non-functional'.
Moreover, he charged that 27 IAS and 24 IPS officers were not allocated posting for reasons 'best known' to the TDP-led government.
Considering these developments, Reddy also sought an appointment with Modi to appraise him of the situation in the state over the past 45 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Andhra police book ex-CM Jagan, 2 IPS officers in 'attempt to murder' case

Jagan requests Andhra Assembly Speaker to recognise him as leader of Oppn

YSRCP dist offices receive notices over legitimacy of their construction

Ruling TDP clarifies on YSRCP's under construction party office demolition

YSRCP's under construction office demolished despite court orders: Jagan

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Narendra Modi YSRCP TDP Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon