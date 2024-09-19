Business Standard
JP Nadda's response to Kharge's letter on Gandhi threats draw Congress' ire

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described JP Nadda's reply to Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Modi over 'threats' made against Rahul Gandhi as 'intemperate' and 'senseless'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

The Congress on Thursday (September 19) criticised BJP president JP Nadda's response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as "intemperate" and "senseless". Kharge's letter raised concerns over "threats" made against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, took a jab at PM Modi, noting that there was once a Prime Minister who responded to every official and personal letter over a span of 17 years.
"Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh writes to the non-biological PM on Covid-19. The Health Minister is given an abusive reply to send in his name."
 

"Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge writes to the non-biological PM on the serious threats directed at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by Mr Modi's colleagues. The BJP President is tasked with sending an intemperate and senseless reply," Ramesh commented in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramesh further said, "There was once a PM who, for seventeen years, replied to each and every official and personal letter sent to him, as over 100 volumes of his Selected Works will testify," alluding to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"But self-proclaimed divinities are different, I suppose," he added.

Nadda’s retort against Congress’ letter


Ramesh's comments followed BJP president Nadda's accusations against Gandhi, claiming he had a history of insulting PM Modi and OBCs, while aligning with anti-India forces.

In his letter to Kharge, Nadda outlined his party's grievances, accusing Gandhi and other Congress members of using derogatory language toward the Prime Minister.

"Under what compulsion are you trying to defend Rahul Gandhi?" Nadda asked Kharge in a three-page letter written in Hindi. He suggested Kharge’s letter was driven by a political need to promote a "failed product" that the public had repeatedly rejected.

Maalikarjun Kharge’s letter to PM Modi


Earlier, Kharge had raised concerns with PM Modi regarding "extremely objectionable" and violent remarks made by members of the ruling alliance against Rahul Gandhi, urging the PM to rein in his leaders.

In his letter to Modi, Kharge pointed out the need for strict legal action against those making such statements to prevent further degradation of Indian politics and ensure that no harm comes to Gandhi.

"I want to draw your attention to an issue directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware of a series of extremely objectionable, violent, and offensive statements made against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi," Kharge wrote.

Violent language against Rahul Gandhi


Kharge expressed regret over the "violent language" used by BJP leaders and their allies, stating it was detrimental to the nation's future. He specifically pointed out comments made by the Minister of State for Railways and a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, who referred to Gandhi as the "number one terrorist".

Kharge also highlighted a statement made by an MLA from a party allied with the BJP in Maharashtra, who offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who "cuts off the tongue" of Rahul Gandhi. Additionally, a former BJP MLA from Delhi threatened to ensure Gandhi meets the same fate as his grandmother.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad had publicly announced a reward for anyone who would sever Gandhi's tongue in response to his comments on the reservation system.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had remarked on Sunday that if individuals "making bombs" were supporting Gandhi, he was the "number one terrorist." Raghuraj Singh, a minister in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, reportedly made similar comments about Gandhi. Previously, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah also allegedly made "threatening" remarks against Gandhi.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

