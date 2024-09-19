Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP cites Pakistan minister's remarks to slam Congress-NC alliance

BJP cites Pakistan minister's remarks to slam Congress-NC alliance

Chugh alleged that it is now clear that the Congress-NC alliance is working at the behest of Pakistani government

BJP Flag, BJP

Chugh also emphasised that as long as the BJP is in power, Article 370 will never be reinstated. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Thursday seized on the reported comments of Pakistani minister Khwaja Asif on Article 370 to slam the "treacherous" Congress-National Conference alliance for allegedly running the neighbouring country's agenda in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.
Several BJP leaders posted Asif's remarks to a Pakistani channel that his country shared the view of the Congress-NC alliance that Article 370, which gave the union territory special powers and was scrapped in August 2019, should be restored.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in J and K, claimed the opposition alliance is running Pakistani agenda in the ongoing polls.
 
Ram Madhav, one of the two BJP election in-charges for the polls, said on X while sharing Asif's reported comments, "A clear challenge to people of J&K. NC-Congress alliance is 'on same page' with Pakistan, declares Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif. People will teach a big lesson to this treasonous alliance in the elections. J&K will stand with those who stand with Hindustan, not those 'on same page' with Pakistan."

It may be mentioned that the NC in its manifesto has pledged its support to restoring Article 370, while the Congress has maintained silence on the contentious issue.
Chugh alleged that it is now clear that the Congress-NC alliance is working at the behest of Pakistani government, and that the intention of Pakistan to interfere in the elections has been exposed as well.
It has been a key agenda of the Abdullah and Gandhi families to keep the situation unstable in Jammu and Kashmir, he charged.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

ADGP row: CPI urges removal of officers deviating from Left policies

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

'One nation, one election' diversionary tactic, impractical: TN CM Stalin

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM on September 21, current ministers retained

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong accuses centre of infringing on J-K political executive's power

JP Nadda, Nadda

Attempt to polish failed product: Nadda responds to Kharge's letter to Modi

Talking to reporters in Jammu, Chugh said, "The statement by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clearly shows that Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah are speaking Pakistan's language".
"Asif's statement, indicating that Pakistan, NC, and Congress are on the same page, exposes their separatist rhetoric. It is about breaking the country, releasing terrorists from jail, renaming Shankaracharya and Hari Parbat, and changing reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs. This is the dictation that the Gandhis and Abdullahs are receiving from Pakistan," he charged.
Lashing out at the Gandhis and Abdullahs, Chugh blamed them for the death, destruction, and turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah are dancing to Pakistan's tunes. They are promoting and carrying forward Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. Both parties are puppets of Pakistan," he claimed.
Expressing confidence in the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh said they would not succumb to Pakistan's agenda.
"The nationalist people of Jammu and Kashmir will not allow the implementation of Pakistan's agenda through the Gandhis and Abdullahs. The restoration of Article 370 will remain a mere dream for them," he added.
Chugh also emphasised that as long as the BJP is in power, Article 370 will never be reinstated.
"Modi ji's government has freed Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of Article 370 and 35A. Jammu and Kashmir will never be chained again," he asserted.
Asif's remarks came amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of the state's special status by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP

Haryana elections: BJP's manifesto promises MSP, govt jobs for Agniveers

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

Modi, Narendra Modi

J-K elections LIVE: Promised to restore J-K's statehood, BJP will fulfil this commitment, says PM

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams NDA govt in Bihar after houses set ablaze in Nawada

JP Nadda, Nadda

Congress slams Nadda's response to Kharge as 'intemperate', 'senseless'

Topics : BJP Congress Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon