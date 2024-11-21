Business Standard
'Sheesh Mahal' row: BJP leaders detained for protest near Kejriwal's home

During protest, BJP leader Kailash Gehlot hit out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the 'Sheesh Mahal' issue is indeed unfortunate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September this year, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines on October 4 | (Photo: PTI)

Delhi BJP leaders, including President Virendra Sachdeva, and party workers were detained by the police on Thursday as they staged a protest near the residence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest was in connection with the ongoing 'Sheesh Mahal' row, where the BJP has raised concerns over the alleged lavish expenditure on the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, during the protest, BJP leader Kailash Gehlot hit out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the 'Sheesh Mahal' issue is indeed unfortunate.

"We have come here to protest over the 'Sheesh Mahal' issue. When I wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal, I wrote clearly that a controversy has been created over Sheesh Mahal is truly unfortunate. This is an example of compromise with the core principles of AAP," he said.

 

Gehlot further expressed hope that this time the BJP will form the government in Delhi, as people are upset with the lack of basic amenities.

"I think this time BJP will form the Government in Delhi this time. People are troubled because work was not done in Delhi - sewers are overflowing, drinking water is not being supplied, roads are damaged. I am confident that the people of Delhi will make BJP win this time," he added.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy centres around allegations that Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees renovating his official residence during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when many public development projects were stalled.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September this year, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines on October 4.

However in October, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva accused Arvind Kejriwal of "unconstitutionally" handing over the keys to the bungalow of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. "Without handing over the keys to the relevant department, you were trying to re-enter the bungalow? You staged a good drama by removing your belongings in two small trucks. Everyone knows that the bungalow remains in your possession. The manner in which you attempted to hand over the bungalow to Atishi was unconstitutional. Atishi has already been allocated a bungalow, so how can she take yours?" he said.

