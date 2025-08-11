Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Karnataka minister KN Rajanna removed from cabinet amid 'vote-theft' row

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna removed from cabinet amid 'vote-theft' row

Rajanna reportedly upset the Congress leadership by questioning his own party's government in Karnataka for the alleged 'vote theft' in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna's dismissal followed Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah’s recommendation to the governor to sack Rajanna, after the minister initially resisted calls to resign, reported PTI.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was removed from the cabinet on Monday after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted the recommendation for his dismissal, news agency PTI reported.
 
 
This move followed Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah’s recommendation to the governor to sack Rajanna, after the minister initially resisted calls to resign, the report added.
 

Also Read

The government will have to tweak the demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage, farmers, agriculture, crops, rural

PM-KISAN: ₹15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net

Karnataka eases setback rules to promote stilt parking in Bengaluru

Karnataka strike

Karnataka transport corporation strike: Unions demand pay revision, arrears

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

Protest vs protest: Govt prepared for Cong, BJP agitations, says K'taka HM

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Justice Desai submits report to Karnataka govt in MUDA scam probe

 
While the reason for his dismissal is not known yet, it is being looked at in the context of his criticism of the Congress party in relation to the "vote-theft" row.

Background

 
Rajanna reportedly upset the Congress leadership by questioning his own party’s government in Karnataka for the alleged ‘vote theft’ in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment, as claimed by senior party leader and leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
 
Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through voter fraud. He alleged that more than 100,000 fake voters were recorded in Mahadevapura during the elections. 
 
Rajanna, however, said that the irregularities took place while Congress was in charge of Karnataka and said they happened “right before our eyes.”
 
"Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed? These irregularities did take place — that’s the truth. There is nothing false," Rajanna said, according to The Times of India.
 
He further alleged that the Congress-ruled Karnataka government "kept quiet" at that time.
 
His statement reportedly stirred a controversy in the state, prompting the CM to ask for his resignation on Monday, PTI reported.

More From This Section

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Mallikarjun Kharge

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Cong, Oppn protests part of plan to create instability in country: BJP

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav (PTI)

MPs dont need permission to walk on streets of Delhi: Ramgopal Yadav

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

EC can restore credibility by addressing election fairness doubts: Tharoor

Topics : Lok Sabha Election 2024 Karnataka government Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon