Telangana Assembly Elections: BRS confident of third-term, says Harish Rao

Shedding light on the aspect of anti-incumbency, Rao said, 'After ten years of rule, no government can be a 100% satisfaction government. Expectations will be more'

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is seeking a third term in Telangana as people of the state expect more because of the government's performance in the last ten years, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, according to a report published in PTI. The leader spoke with the PTI and said that people know if they vote for the BRS, the development will continue from where it is now. On the other hand, if some other party comes to power, they will need to start from scratch, Rao added.

Attacking the Congress, Rao said that people are well aware of the failures of the Congress and how it has failed to deliver on the five guarantees in Karnataka. He added that people in Telangana don't want that to repeat in their state.
 
Shedding light on the aspect of anti-incumbency, he said, "After ten years of rule, no government can be a 100 per cent satisfaction government. Expectations will be more." Harish Rao accepted that the spending in BRS' second term was high even as revenues remained muted due to the Corona pandemic. He said, "Still, the government did not discontinue the welfare schemes although in some schemes, we could not deliver much."

Also Read: BJP puts up posters mocking Congress' 'six guarantees' in Hyderabad

The minister said that the government has multiple plans to develop the areas surrounding Hyderabad. He said that the government has special plans for the state given the rising population and growing scope for the education sector in the region, the PTI report added.

Defending the BRS government on the issue of alleged defects in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Harish Rao said that the allegations were being made for political gains. He said that the National Dam Safety Authority under the BJP-ruled government, issued its report on the project in just five days, without studying the submissions made by the Telangana government. He said that people were aware of the political motives behind these allegations, the PTI report added.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

Also Read: 30% commission BRS govt should be sent packing after Nov 30 polls: Nadda

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.



(With agency inputs)
First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

