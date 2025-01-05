Business Standard

Kejriwal says PM Modi's inaugurated projects are result of collaboration

Kejriwal says PM Modi's inaugurated projects are result of collaboration

During a press conference, Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi and asserted that the projects were a collaboration between the city and the central governments

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the two projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as milestones for Delhi's infrastructure and claimed they were joint ventures between the central and the city governments.

Modi inaugurated a 13-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar here and the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV.

During a press conference, Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi and asserted that the projects were a collaboration between the city and the central governments.

Taking a dig at his critics, Kejriwal said, "These inaugurations are a reply to those who say AAP only engages in fights."  Referring to the challenges faced by his party, he claimed AAP leaders were imprisoned and tortured but maintained their focus on governance.

 

"Over the past 10 years, our tenure has shown how we kept work above everything else," he said.

He also hit out at Modi, alleging that the prime minister devoted the majority of his speech to criticise the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said, "Today, the prime minister kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi. I was listening to it, it felt bad. The promise made by the prime minister in 2020 -- the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled."  The former chief minister also urged Modi to fulfil the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

With elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly due in February, Kejriwal's remarks underlined AAP's focus on development amid its continuing tussle with the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

