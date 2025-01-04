Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal promises to waive 'inflated' water bills if AAP returns to power

Kejriwal promises to waive 'inflated' water bills if AAP returns to power

In a press conference here, Kejriwal said that people were "distressed" due to water bills worth thousands and lakhs of rupees being sent to them by the Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

He alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to waive the "inflated" water bills received by people in Delhi if his party returns to power in the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital next month.

In a press conference here, Kejriwal said that people were "distressed" due to water bills worth thousands and lakhs of rupees being sent to them by the Delhi Jal Board. 

He alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

 

"I have said this earlier, but today I am making a formal announcement: when AAP comes back to power after the assembly polls, these inflated bills will be waived. Those who think their bills are incorrect need not pay them," the former Delhi chief minister said.

The AAP government provides free 20,000 liters of water per month and over 12 lakh households in the city have benefitted from the scheme, he added.

The AAP is seeking to return to power for the fourth consecutive term after the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly next month.

More From This Section

AAP

BJP says AAP biggest burden on people of Delhi after Modi calls it 'Aapda'

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'Feel like laughing': AAP responds to PM Modi calling party as 'AAPda govt'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'Parivartan Rally' on Sunday will be game changer in Delhi: BJP

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

BJP takes dig at Kejriwal over promise of Rs 18,000 honorarium to priests

assembly bypoll, Election, vote, voting, Kolkata election

Delhi elections: Here's how you can vote even if you don't have a voter ID

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon