close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

It added that such statements made by influential political leaders on the ground of caste and against the duly elected government to promote enmity among communities/groups are highly condemnable

ANI Politics
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others for allegedly making "inciteful statements" citing the caste of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the event of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The complaint has been filed by Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court advocate. "The statement has been with the intent to promote enmity among communities/groups and trying to create distrust for the Government of India to fulfil their political motives which are an office under sections 121, 153(A), 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the complainant has alleged.

It stated that the alleged statements given by Kharge and Kejriwal have been made intentionally, to refer to the "caste" of the esteemed President of India with the objective of portraying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the present Government have "deliberately not invited" the President for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

These statements are widely published and circulated in news and social media and would result in provoking the ST and Adivasi community as our honourable President too belongs to Adivasi and ST community, the complaint further stated.

It added that such statements made by influential political leaders on the ground of caste and against the duly elected government to promote enmity among communities/groups are highly condemnable.

"The political leaders just for the sake of their political gain should not be allowed to stoop to the level of disgracing the highest constitutional posts. Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government, which are offences under sections 121,153A,505,34 IPC. which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature," the complainant stated.

Also Read

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

Not constitutionally correct: Cong ahead of Parliament inauguration by PM

Kejriwal loves power, position, money: BJP spokespman Sambit Patra

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

ORR Toll Scam is thousand times bigger than Delhi liquor scam: TPCC Chief

Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 yrs of NDA govt

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

The complainant has also requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to lodge FIR and take strict legal action against them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Droupadi Murmu mallikarjun kharge

First Published: May 27 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
4 min read

ORR Toll Scam is thousand times bigger than Delhi liquor scam: TPCC Chief

Revanth Reddy
5 min read

Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 yrs of NDA govt

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

'9 saal, 9 sawaal': Congress asks questions as Modi govt completes 9 years

Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

Robust LIC, SBI results exposed Congress conspiracy to weaken them: BJP

Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad
1 min read

Cooperative federalism being turned into joke: Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi

Kejriwal
4 min read

Basavaraj Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon