Central govt hospitals in Delhi to remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22

According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

All four Central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, in Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple, but critical and emergency services will be functional.
According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm.
It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them, it said.
"...all critical clinical services shall remain functional," it said.
All appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will remain functional, an AIIMS official said.
If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning, the official said.
According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 (Monday) will be from 8 am to 10 am.
All registered patients should be attended to. Lab Services / Radiological Services will be available till 11:30 am. Pharmacy services will be running till noon, it said.
The circular stated that all elective operation theatres will remain closed.
"Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions on January 18 has declared a half-day closing (till 2.30 pm) on account of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya for all Central Government Offices, it said.
"The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8-10 am and all registered patients should be attended to," a circular by the Lady Hardinge Hospital said.
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also said that OPD, lab services and routine services will remain closed till 2.30 pm on the day of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

These hospitals have clarified that critical care and emergency services will be available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

