Left parties compare new parliament inauguration to coronation of monarch

Left parties hit out at PM Narendra Modi, comparing the inauguration of the new parliament building by him with the coronation of a monarch

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury. Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
The Left parties on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing the inauguration of the new parliament building by him with the coronation of a monarch and relegating the people of the country to "subjects ('praja')".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building here on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Around 20 opposition parties decided to boycott the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the inauguration ceremony was held amid "loud propaganda" with the declaration of a "new India".

"This declaration of a 'New India' comes in the absence of the President of India, Vice President of India and opposition parties! India = Nation and Citizen; New India = Raja and Praja."

"Sengol belongs to the period of feudal monarchies, emperors and kings. Indian people overthrew such bondages and ushered in a secular democratic republic where every citizen is equal. Sngol has no role in a democracy where people elect the government," he tweeted.

He further said that apart from symbolising divine sanction to rule, the Sengol symbolises just and fair governance.

"Modi invoked the Sengol presented to him. The opposite Kodungol symbolises authoritarianism. Modi invokes Sengol but practices Kodungol," the CPI(M) leader said.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said the salutations to the Sengol came at the cost of "beatings to wrestlers".

"This beginning testifies the course of the new parliament. Ruthless fascist autocracy guides its way. When PM bowed before Savarkar, the country remembered his (Savarkar's) mercy petitions. They will try to use the new parliament for Adani and FDI. We will fight it," he said.

CPI (M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya tweeted, "Massive crackdown is going on in Delhi on women wrestlers and other citizens assembling for the Mahila Samman Panchayat even as the inauguration of the new parliament building resembles the coronation of a king. Brutal assault on democracy and the constitutional spirit and vision."

The Delhi police on Sunday detained wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Left in India

First Published: May 28 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

