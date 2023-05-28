close

Self-glorifying authoritarian PM: Congress on new Parliament inauguration

Congress once again took a swipe at the BJP government after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament by saying that a self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures

IANS New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
The Congress on Sunday once again took a swipe at the BJP government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House by saying that a "self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023".

Slamming the government for choosing of May 28 for the event, Congress General Secretary communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "On this day, May 28th. (First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. (VD) Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883."

He said, "The President -- the first Adivasi to become President -- is not allowed to fulfil her Constitutional duties and inaugurate the New Parliament building in 2023."

Targeting the Prime Minister, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said, "A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023.

"Fabrication of facts by Distorians and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha chair and inaugurated the new Parliament House after a traditional 'puja' and 'havan'.

Besides Congress, 19 other opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

--IANS

aks/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Parliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

