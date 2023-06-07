Let engineers work: BJP leader KV Reddy hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking credit for 24-hour free electricity to farmers, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday said that the ground reality is that the electricity is not coming round the clock.

The BJP leader said, "In Telangana, KCR and his family's government has been claiming that they are giving 24-hour power and all credit goes to them and that they are giving 24 hours free power to farmers. Let us just review what happened. After 2015, there was enough power generation to meet the demand in the entire country. Every state had sufficient power to meet the demand, not just Telangana. So every city in India except one or two had 24-hour power and every state in India had 24-hour power."

"But this man [KCR], is spreading misinformation that they are the only people who are giving 24-hour power. When we look at the situation of the power in Telangana and the DISCOMs and GENCO in Telangana, in 2014 the DISCOMs had a loss of Rs 2300 crores and today they have a loss of Rs 45,000 crores in the short span of eight years. Out of which Rs 9800 crores is owed by the lift irrigation, not the irrigation because of our big white elephant called Kaleshwaram, which is the biggest engineering failure," KV Reddy said.

He said that State CM KCR has the ability to propagate that 24-hour power is its greatest success.

"But the fact is today even the 24-hour power is not coming. The previous governments were far better. They were electricity at cheaper rates. It is more expensive than what Chandrababu Naidu or YS Rajshekhar Reddy has given, but he claims it to be a great success. Don't get involved in scams and wrong designs like Bhadradri and Kothagudem or Kaleshwaram. Let the engineers work, you are not an engineer and also follow central government guidelines," the BJP leader added.

