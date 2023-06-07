close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre willing to have discussion with protesting wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has tweeted that the Central government is willing to have a 'discussion' with the protesting wrestlers

IANS New Delhi
Anurag Thakur

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has tweeted that the Central government is willing to have a 'discussion' with the protesting wrestlers.

"The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," Thakur said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see whether the protesting wreslters, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, will accept the invitation or not as their recent interaction with Home Minister Amit Shah "failed to yield any result".

Wrestlers had said that they did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister.

Earlier, on Tuesday, as a part of the ongoing probe into the sexual harassment case, the Delhi Police visited the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and recorded the statements of his associates and workers.

"We visited Gonda as a part of the investigation and recorded the statements of Singh's associates and workers, including the driver at his house. The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements. We are collecting evidence and collaborating with victims' statements," said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

If Oppn comes with a credible alternative, people may consider it: Pawar

PM Modi has prioritised road development in border areas: Kiren Rijiju

Opposition trying to score political points over train incident: Hardeep

Maha cabinet expansion to take place before monsoon session: Shambhuraj

Once all the evidence is collected, a report will be submitted in court, he added.

Meanwhile, the official also said that the 17-year-old wrestler, on whose complaint a case under POCSO Act was registered at Delhi's Connaught Place police station against Singh, has now recorded a fresh statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the magistrate in a court.

Refusing to divulge more details, the official said that as the case is very sensitive, only limited information can be shared.

--IANS

cs/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Centre

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

BJP
2 min read

If Oppn comes with a credible alternative, people may consider it: Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
4 min read

PM Modi has prioritised road development in border areas: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju
2 min read

Opposition trying to score political points over train incident: Hardeep

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo
4 min read

Maha cabinet expansion to take place before monsoon session: Shambhuraj

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai
3 min read

Most Popular

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw

Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for not appointing full-time police chief

Lucknow: Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrives to attend the Budget Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(
2 min read

Headlines management: Cong slams govt for seeking CBI probe into rail crash

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

BJP claims emergency-like situation in Karnataka, Congress retorts

BJP protest
3 min read

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

BJP
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon