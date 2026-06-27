Maharashta Cong appoints block presidents under grassroots revamp drive

The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday announced the appointment of its block presidents across the state as part of its ongoing "Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan", which it said is aimed at expanding the party's grassroots network.

The newly appointed block presidents cover Konkan, North Maharashtra, Amravati, Nagpur, Marathwada and western Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal said in a statement.

He said the appointments were made under the party's nationwide organisational restructuring campaign launched by the All India Congress Committee.

Sapkal said observers were appointed for every district, who held consultations with local office-bearers and workers before finalising the appointments, adding that the entire process was conducted in a transparent manner.

The objective of the exercise was to strengthen the Congress organisation at the grassroots and take the party's ideology to the village level, he said.

The newly appointed block presidents would play a key role in expanding the party's base and strengthening the campaign to safeguard democracy and the Constitution, Sapkal said.

Earlier, the party had announced its district presidents.