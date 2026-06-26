West Bengal's school meal shift rekindles debate over food, identity

The battle over West Bengal's political future may have ended, but one of the assembly poll campaign's most emotive themes has resurfaced in school kitchens.

The BJP government's decision to engage ISKCON to provide cooked mid-day meals in schools under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area and replace eggs with vegetarian alternatives has reopened a wider debate over nutrition, culture and identity.

The move revived memories of the poll-season clash when fish became a political symbol, and the TMC accused the BJP of seeking to impose a vegetarian cultural template on West Bengal.

Presenting the state's first budget after the BJP's victory in the assembly polls, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that the material cost for primary school mid-day meals would be increased from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10 per student and that ISKCON would be entrusted with supplying cooked meals under a pilot project in the KMC area.

The enhanced allocation was welcomed across the political spectrum. But the spotlight shifted to one change: eggs, considered the most popular item in Bengal's school meal programme, would disappear from the plate.

Students would be served protein-rich vegetarian alternatives such as paneer, rajma, soya products, pulses and milk-based items.

The move has immediately acquired political overtones in a state where food habits frequently intersect with electoral narratives.

During the assembly election campaign, the then ruling TMC repeatedly accused the BJP of seeking to reshape Bengal's food culture and portrayed fish consumption as an integral part of Bengali identity.

BJP leaders countered those charges by publicly eating fish and dismissing the allegations that they intended to alter local dietary practices.

The latest decision has allowed the opposition to revive that argument.

Leader of the Opposition and rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee alleged that the move reflected an attempt to influence long-established dietary habits.

"For generations, Bengali children have grown up consuming animal protein as part of their regular diet. Nutrition schemes should reflect local food culture and not move away from it," he said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien linked the decision to a broader ideological agenda, accusing the BJP government of "imposing vegetarianism" through a welfare programme.

The BJP government rejects such criticism. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the decision in the assembly, saying the objective was to ensure quality and hygienic food for children.

"Nobody is imposing anyone's religious beliefs on anyone else. The focus is on providing good food to students," he said.

School Education Minister Dipak Burman argued that vegetarian diets are fully capable of meeting nutritional requirements. "Millions of people across the world live healthy lives on vegetarian food. Nutrition should be judged by scientific standards, not by whether a meal contains eggs," he said.

Yet some of the strongest reactions have come from classrooms. Teachers across districts say attendance often improves on egg-serving days, particularly among children from economically weaker families.

A Kolkata school headmaster said children often looked forward to the weekly egg meal more than any other menu item.

"We welcome the increase in spending and any effort to improve food quality. But eggs have a special appeal among students. Whether alternatives generate the same enthusiasm remains to be seen," he said.

Another teacher questioned whether foods such as rajma and soya chunks would be readily accepted by children accustomed to more familiar non-veg items like eggs. "If students do not enjoy the food, the objective of the programme can be affected," he said.

Nutrition experts say the debate cannot be reduced to a simple vegetarian-versus-non-vegetarian argument.

A senior clinical nutritionist said eggs remain one of the most affordable sources of complete protein because they contain all essential amino acids required for growth and development.

"Vegetarian alternatives can certainly provide adequate nutrition, but menu planning has to be rigorous and implementation consistent. The question is not whether vegetarian food works; it is whether the nutritional replacement is properly designed," the expert said.

Another nutrition specialist noted that soya products can match or exceed eggs in protein content, while paneer and pulses can contribute significantly.

"Protein quantity and quality are not always the same. A balanced combination of foods ultimately matters," the expert said.

The debate is particularly sensitive in Bengal, where concerns over child nutrition remain significant and school meals function as an important social safety net.

ISKCON insists that the controversy is misplaced.

Radharamn Das, vice-president and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, said the organisation already serves meals to around 12 lakh students across several states and follows nutrition norms prescribed by governments.

"There is a misconception that nutrition depends only on eggs. Children can receive the required protein and nutrients through pulses, soya products, dairy items and vegetables. The focus should be on nutritional outcomes," he said.

Das said menus for Bengal would be prepared keeping local preferences in mind and in consultation with nutrition experts.

"We follow the Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition that originated in Bengal. It is incorrect to suggest that vegetarian food is alien to Bengali culture," he added.

Yet the controversy illustrates how food in Bengal rarely remains just about food. What began as an administrative decision on school meals has evolved into a larger argument over nutrition, culture, welfare and identity.

As the government prepares to roll out the pilot project, the success or failure of the initiative may depend not only on protein charts and budget allocations but also on whether children embrace what appears on their plates.

For now, eggs may be off the menu. But the politics surrounding them has only begun to simmer.