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Mamata accuses EC of transferring officers at BJP's behest before polls

She warned that the poll body and the saffron party would be responsible if any untoward incident happens in the state

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the EC, alleging that senior administrative and police officers were being transferred ahead of the assembly polls at the behest of the BJP.

She warned that the poll body and the saffron party would be responsible if any untoward incident happens in the state.

Addressing reporters while announcing the Trinamool Congress candidate list for the 2026 assembly elections, Banerjee questioned the timing of the changes in key administrative posts, particularly ahead of Eid.

"Why are senior officers being transferred just before Eid? Are there plans to trigger riots before elections?" she said.

 

The chief minister alleged that the list of officers who were transferred was prepared at the BJP's office and the decision was merely implemented by the Election Commission.

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She further alleged that some officials from outside West Bengal had been brought in to assist the BJP in the electoral process.

"They have brought in some people from outside the state to help the BJP," she said.

Accusing the poll panel of acting under political pressure, the TMC supremo said the EC was "playing a nice game on behalf of the BJP".

"They should directly campaign for the BJP," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that the transfers were aimed at facilitating the movement of money and arms for the BJP ahead of the polls.

"The officers have been replaced so that money and arms are smoothly transferred to the BJP without any hindrance," she claimed.

Warning of consequences if any incident occurs during the election period, Banerjee said both the BJP and the Election Commission would have to answer for it.

"If something untoward happens, the BJP and the EC will be responsible. If something goes wrong, then they should be answerable," she said.

The TMC chief also attacked the BJP over its political campaign in the state and accused the party of using central agencies against her government.

After the poll dates were announced on Sunday, the EC transferred Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena. It subsequently removed DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata CP Supratim Sarkar.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mamata Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls BJP BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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