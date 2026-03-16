Several district election officers of poll-going Assam likely to be changed
The state has 35 districts. A DEO is a senior administrative official, typically the district magistrate or collector, appointed by the Election Commission
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With the Election Commission on Monday writing to the Assam chief secretary to furnish names of all IAS officers from 2010 to 2021 batches, several district election officers (DEOs) in the poll-bound state are likely to be changed.
The state has 35 districts. A DEO is a senior administrative official, typically the district magistrate or collector, appointed by the Election Commission.
Officials said the poll authority is not happy with the performance of various DEOs and wants to appoint new officials.
Assam will face assembly polls on April 9 in a single phase. Votes will be counted on May 4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:12 PM IST