Mayawati role model for entire Bahujan community, says Akash Anand

His remarks come after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati decided on Tuesday night to divest him of his responsibilities as the party's national coordinator and her 'successor'

Bahujan Samaj Party is looking to retain support among Dalits, and establish Akash Anand (left) as party chief Mayawati’s political successor

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Divested of responsibilities as the BSP's national coordinator, Akash Anand on Thursday said he fully respects the decision of his aunt and party president Mayawati whom he described as a role model for the entire Bahujan community

He also said that he will continue to fight for the Bhim Mission till his last breath.

"You (Mayawati) are a role model for the entire Bahujan community, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such political strength due to which the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect," Anand said in a post on X.
"You are our universal leader. Totally respect your order.I will keep fighting till my last breath for Bhim Mission and my society," he said.
His remarks come after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati decided on Tuesday night to divest him of his responsibilities as the party's national coordinator and her "successor", barely five months after she had anointed him.
Mayawati had she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".
She said her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.
On April 28, Akash Anand was booked in a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct along with four others for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally in Sitapur.
The action had come after the district administration took suo motu cognisance of Anand's speech at the rally.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

