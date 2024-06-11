Business Standard
Modi 3.0 kicks off on continuity note: Key ministers retain portfolios

CCS members, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, retain portfolios; at least a dozen of key Cabinet ministers return to their old ministries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. BJP MP-elects Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000361A)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:42 AM IST
With at least a dozen of the leading Union Cabinet ministers retaining the portfolios they had handled in the previous government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed a message of continuity in governance. This is despite the induction of five members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners into the Union Cabinet.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) members remain unchanged. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar retained their portfolios of Defence, Home Affairs and Cooperation, Finance and Corporate Affairs, and External Affairs, respectively. Nitin Gadkari will continue to handle the Road Transport and Highways portfolio.

chart
Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarabananda Sonowal, Hardeep Puri, and Bhupender Yadav retained at least the principal portfolios that they had handled in the previous government. The PM divested them of their additional portfolios to accommodate newer entrants and allies. Goyal, for example, retained the Commerce and Industry portfolio, but Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution were taken away. Vaishnaw retained Railways and Information Technology, but lost Telecom. He, however, got Information & Broadcasting Ministry too. In the last Cabinet, the I&B Ministry was with Anurag Thakur, who’s been dropped in Modi 3.0 despite winning in the recent elections. The Communications portfolio that Vaishnaw handled has now gone to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was the Civil Aviation minister in the previous government. Among others, the ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy were also separated.

chart

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the portfolios on Monday evening, almost 24 hours after the 72-member council of ministers took the oath of office and a couple of hours after the first meeting of the Union Cabinet, which approved  government assistance for construction of 30 million houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Earlier in the day, in his first decision after taking charge for the third time, the PM signed a file transferring the 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi fund, amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, to around 93 million farmers.

The significant change in the Cabinet was the return of JP Nadda, who was BJP president, to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a portfolio he had managed in the Modi 1.0 government. The PM also entrusted him with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Mansukh Mandaviya had handled the two portfolios in the previous government and will take care of Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports. The change in the Sports Ministry comes right ahead of the Olympics in July. 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, credited with turning around his state's agriculture production during his stint as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was tasked with the Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare portfolios. Manohar Lal Khattar, the former Haryana CM, was asked to look after Power, Housing and Urban Affairs ministries.

Among the allies, the PM entrusted Janata Dal (Secular)'s HD Kumaraswamy with the ministries of Heavy Industries and Steel. Janata Dal (United)'s Rajeev Ranjan Singh will take care of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Another of the BJP's allies in Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, will handle the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio. Telugu Desam Party's K Rammohan Naidu is the new Minister of Civil Aviation, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Chirag Paswan is the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

chart

G Kishan Reddy, BJP's Telangana leader, who had taken care of the ministries of culture, tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region (DONER) in the previous government, will now take care of the ministries of Coal and Mine. C R Patil, the BJP's Gujarat state unit chief known for his organisational skills, will handle the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav has been made the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ayush Ministry and MoS for Health and Family Welfare. Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary is the MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the MoS in the Education Ministry.

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that Union Minister and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi wanted to exit the council of ministers. Later, he called the reports "grossly incorrect". Media platforms had reported that Gopi, the BJP's first ever Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, was upset at being made an MoS. In other murmurs of discontent, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne expressed disappointment over the party not getting a Cabinet berth. However, party MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, clarified that the party was supporting the government unconditionally. However, the Sena MP's comments came a day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar said the party would wait for a Cabinet berth rather than accepting a Minister of State position offered by the BJP.

The council of ministers, apart from Modi, has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State.

Who gets what

Cabinet Ministers:

Narendra Modi Prime Minister; in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister
   
Rajnath Singh Defence
Amit Shah Home Affairs; Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari Road Transport and Highways
Jagat Prakash Nadda Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Rural Development
Nirmala Sitharaman Finance; Corporate Affairs
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs
Manohar Lal Housing and Urban Affairs; Power
H D Kumaraswamy Heavy Industries; Steel
Piyush Goyal Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Education
Jitan Ram Manjhi MSME
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Panchayati Raj; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Sarbananda Sonowal Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Virendra Kumar Social Justice and Empowerment
Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Civil Aviation
Pralhad Joshi Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; New and Renewable Energy
Jual Oram Tribal Affairs
Giriraj Singh Textiles
Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways; I&B; Electronics and IT
Jyotiraditya M Scindia Communications; Development of North Eastern Region
Bhupender Yadav Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Culture; Tourism
Annpurna Devi Women and Child Development
Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs; Minority Affairs
Hardeep Singh Puri Petroleum and Natural Gas
Mansukh Mandaviya Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports
G Kishan Reddy Coal; Mines
Chirag Paswan Food Processing Industries
C R Patil Jal Shakti


Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning;
Jitendra Singh Science and Tech; Earth Sciences; PM’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Arjun Ram Meghwal Law and Justice; Parliamentary Affairs
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Ayush; Health and Family Welfare
Jayant Chaudhary Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Education


Ministers of State

Jitin Prasada Commerce and Industry; Electronics and IT
Shripad Yesso Naik Power; New and Renewable Energy
Pankaj Chaudhary Finance
Krishan Pal Cooperation
Ramdas Athawale Social Justice and Empowerment
Ram Nath Thakur Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Nityanand Rai Home Affairs
Anupriya Patel Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers
V Somanna Jal Shakti; Railways
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Rural Development; Communications
S P Singh Baghel Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying; Panchayati Raj
Sushri Sobha Karandlaje MSME; Labour and Employment
Kirtivardhan Singh Environment & Climate Change; External Affairs
B L Verma Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Social Justice and Empowerment
Shantanu Thakur Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Suresh Gopi Petroleum and Natural Gas; Tourism
L Murugan I&B; Parliamentary Affairs
Ajay Tamta Road Transport and Highways
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Home Affairs
Kamlesh Paswan Rural Development
Bhagirath Choudhary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Satish Chandra Dubey Coal; Mines
Sanjay Seth Defence
Ravneet Singh Food Processing Industries; Railways
Durgadas Uikey Tribal Affairs
Raksha Nikhil Khadse Youth Affairs and Sports
Sukanta Majumdar Education; Development of North Eastern Region
Savitri Thakur Women and Child Development
Tokhan Sahu Housing and Urban Affairs
Raj Bhushan Choudhary Jal Shakti
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Heavy Industries; Steel
Harsh Malhotra Corporate Affairs; Road Transport and Highways
Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Murlidhar Mohol Cooperation; Civil Aviation
George Kurian Minority Affairs; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying
Pabitra Margherita External Affairs; Textiles

 

