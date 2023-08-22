Confirmation

Modi govt focused on 'benefitting crony capitalists', alleges Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said inflation is skyrocketing due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

On one hand inflation is increasing, on the other hand farmers are not getting the right price for their produce, Ramesh claimed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the "skyrocketing" prices of essential commodities, alleging the government's entire focus was only on "saving the image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "benefiting its crony capitalist friends".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said inflation is skyrocketing due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government.
"The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables, flour, rice, pulses are increasing continuously. The 'thali' has become costlier by 28 per cent in one-and-a-half months," Ramesh said in a post on X and shared a media report which claimed that the price of the 'thali' has gone up by 28 per cent and daily kitchen expense by up to Rs 100.
On one hand inflation is increasing, on the other hand farmers are not getting the right price for their produce, Ramesh claimed.
"The promise of MSP has not been fulfilled till date. Farmers are forced to sell grains at low prices, but as soon as agricultural products reach the warehouses of capitalists, their prices suddenly increase," he said.
Asia's biggest onion market in Nashik is shut due to 40 per cent hike in export duty on onions, Ramesh said.

"The public has also now understood that this government's entire focus is only on saving the image of the Prime Minister and benefiting its crony capitalist friends," Ramesh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

