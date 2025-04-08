Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi will continue to be prime minister even beyond 2029, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at the India Global Forum in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the country even beyond 2029 and there is no question of discussing a successor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Fadnavis' assertion comes in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim last month that Modi had visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur to convey the message that he is retiring.

When asked about his earlier comments made in Nagpur about Modi's successor, Fadnavis on Tuesday said, "I have said that it is not the right time to think of a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because, in 2029, Modi will be prime minister again".

 

He was speaking at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.

Raut had claimed that Modi probably went to the RSS headquarters on March 30 to "write his retirement application in September, alluding to some leaders in the BJP retiring at 75.

Modi, who is in his third term as PM, turns 75 in September this year.

It appears that Modi's heir will be decided by the RSS which is why Modi was called (to the RSS headquarters) and discussions took place. Sangh's discussions are held behind closed doors. The indications are very clear. The Sangh will decide the next leader and that leader could be from Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha member had claimed.

Fadnavis had rejected Raut's claim, saying, "In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it.

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji' Joshi had said he was unaware of any talk of (PM's) replacement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

