Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fadnavis slams Pune hospital for denying admission to woman, orders probe

Fadnavis slams Pune hospital for denying admission to woman, orders probe

The controversy escalated on Friday with local political activists staging a protest outside the hospital and the hospital claiming that the woman's relatives were making misleading allegations

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday that he had taken serious note of the incident (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a committee to inquire into the death of a pregnant woman after she was allegedly refused admission by Pune's leading Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over non-payment of a deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

The controversy escalated on Friday with local political activists staging a protest outside the hospital and the hospital claiming that the woman's relatives were making misleading allegations.

A day earlier, BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe claimed in a video message that Tanisha Bhise, the wife of his personal assistant, was refused admission by the hospital. She was taken to another hospital where she died after delivering twins, he said.

 

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday that he had taken serious note of the incident. "He has ordered the formation of an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Joint Commissioner of Charity, Pune," it said.

It said that the deputy secretary or under-secretary of the Law and Justice department would be the member secretary of the committee.

Also Read

K Annamalai,Annamalai

LIVE News: TN BJP chief K Annamalai opts out of 'state leadership race' ahead of internal polls

Cars, auto industry

15% tax rebate on new vehicle in Maharashtra if old voluntarily scrapped

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Aurangzeb's tomb protected, glorification won't be allowed: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

No need to discuss PM Modi's successor: CM Fadnavis to Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Maharashtra govt summons Kamra, remains silent on Solapurkar, says Uddhav

Further, instructions have been issued to the principal secretary, the Law and Justice department and the charity commissioner to ensure that the Charity Patient Scheme prepared as per the directions of the High Court is effectively implemented by all charity hospitals, the CMO said.

"All charitable hospitals should seek approval from the 'Charity Hospital Help Desk' through the online system to make reserved beds available to patients from the poor and vulnerable groups," it said.

The government has approved 186 posts of charitable health workers in charitable hospitals, and they should be filled immediately, the CMO statement said.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said it was "insensitive" on the part of the hospital to deny admission to a pregnant woman.

He conceded that there was a lot of anger among the people over the incident.

"Medical ethics are needed. The Chief Minister's medical cell also intervened, but the hospital did not budge," Fadnavis said.

An internal inquiry report of the Mangeshkar Hospital claimed that the allegations of denial of admission for non-payment of Rs 10 lakh were "misleading" and made "out of frustration" by her family.

The woman's pregnancy was in the high-risk category, and her two underweight fetuses of seven months, coupled with a history of an old ailment, required Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) treatment for at least two months, it said.

The treatment required Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the family was advised that in case of lack of funds, they could admit the patient to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for a complicated surgery, it added.

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh, meanwhile, came under criticism for a social media post praising the party's women's wing members who targeted and vandalised a private clinic in Pune's Kothrud area belonging to Dr Shusrut Ghaisas, who works at the hospital.

Dr Nilima Ghaisas, his mother, said her son did not practice there.

Activist Vishwambhar Choudhari criticised Wagh's remarks and claimed that the BJP-led state government recently allotted land to the hospital for Rs 1 per year rent.

The deceased woman's husband was the personal assistant of a BJP Member of the Legislative Council, yet he could not do anything, Chaudhari said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi to see temperatures rise to 42°C by April 10, IMD warns of heatwave

Jaguar IAF crash

Jaguar fighter jet crash: Injured pilot moved to army hospital in Kirkee

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi International Airport to begin full-body scanner trials in May

Supreme Court of India

Highlights: Congress MP challenges legality of Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to sign MoU with Centre to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Pune Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon