Home / Politics / CWC to meet today to chalk out future roadmap, discuss poll preparations

The party will also finalise its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls this year and the next year

Around 170 people are likely to attend the meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial.

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

A day before the AICC session, the Congress' highest decision-making body CWC will meet here on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's future roadmap, key national issues, organisational strengthening and preparations for upcoming polls.

An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be attended by its members, permanent and special invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress parliamentary party leaders, council leaders, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, office-bearers of Congress parliamentary party office, former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

Around 170 people are likely to attend the meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial.

Sources said the CWC is likely to deliberate on the resolutions to be passed at the session. It is also expected to decide on a slew of measures regarding its organisational rejuvenation, including giving more powers to district congress presidents, and ensuring accountability.

 

The party will also finalise its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls this year and the next year.

The grand old party has announced that the Ahmedabad Session will be themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh", with more that 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members attending the main conclave on April 9 on the banks of the Sabarmati river between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.

Multiple important resolutions are expected to be passed at the session.

The Congress had also set up a drafting committee for the session.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's party presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Patel, both iconic figures born in Gujarat.

The Congress has had a historical connection with Gujarat as its stalwarts, Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, hailed from there and the party has held five of its sessions in the state.

The upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9 will be the party's sixth in the state and the second post independence. It will also be the Congress' third session in Ahmedabad since its formation in 1885.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Congress Working Committee Election

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

