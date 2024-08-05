Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MUDA scam: Guv's possible nod for prosecution against CM, says Parameshwara

The Karnataka government on Thursday "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the chief minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office' of the Governor

Dr G Parameshwara

The council of Ministers after their meeting, had said a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday expressed hope that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will not reject the Cabinet's advice to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.
He said, in case, the Governor rejects the Cabinet's advice and grants permission for prosecution against the CM, the Congress government will fight it legally.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"As a Cabinet we have advised the Governor to withdraw his show-cause notice and to reject the petition seeking Siddaramaiah's prosecution by activist T J Abraham. I'm hopeful and don't feel that the Governor will do it (sanction prosecution), despite the Cabinet's advice along with facts," Parameshwara said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "He (the Governor) might have some powers, but I don't feel that he will reject the advice of the Cabinet so easily. In case he still goes ahead and gives permission for prosecution, we will fight legally."

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, the Governor had issued "show-cause notice" on July 26 directing the chief minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.
The Karnataka government on Thursday "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the chief minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office' of the Governor.
The council of Ministers after their meeting, had said a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations.

More From This Section

Wayanad disaster result of illegal human habitat expansion: Bhupender Yadav

'Devastated' Andhra brand image needs revision for state reconstruction: CM

Param Bir targeted me at Fadnavis' behest, says Deshmukh; BJP denies

TMC leader Derek O'Brien urges govt to slash GST on health insurance

Govt bracing to 'gag' media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka

Responding to a question on speculation regarding the Cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said, party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala did not discuss it during their meeting with the ministers, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday evening, and the issue never came up.
"No such thing, no one discussed it. They (General Secretaries) have advised everyone to work together and bring a good name to the government... They have asked us to work and bring a good name," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP-JD(S) continues protest march against MUDA scam, demands CM resignation

IT workers rally in Bengaluru to protest 14-hour workday proposal

DGGI gives partial relief to Infosys, closes Rs 3,898 cr FY18 GST tax case

Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in Wayanad: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka authorities have withdrawn GST tax notice, says Infosys

Topics : Karnataka Governor government Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon