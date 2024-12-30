Business Standard

Home / Politics / N Chandrababu Naidu richest, Mamata Banerjee poorest among 31 CMs: ADR

N Chandrababu Naidu richest, Mamata Banerjee poorest among 31 CMs: ADR

Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu with total assets worth Rs 931.83 crore, Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu with total assets worth Rs 332.56 crore

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Archis Mohan Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

The average assets of India’s 31 chief ministers (CMs) — 28 states and three Union Territories having legislative Assemblies — stood at Rs 52.59 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
 
According to the self-sworn election affidavits of these 31 CMs, the total assets of 31 CMs are Rs 1,630 crore. Two (6 per cent) CMs are billionaires. 
CMs charts
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India with assets worth over Rs 931.83 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (Rs 332.56 crore), Siddaramaiah of Karnataka ( Rs 51.93 crore), Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio (Rs 46.95 crore), and Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav (Rs 42.04 crore).
 
 
The top-three wealthiest CMs also have the highest liabilities: Khandu has liabilities worth Rs 180 crore, followed by Siddaramaiah (Rs 23 crore) and Naidu (Rs 10 crore), the ADR analysis found.
 
Five CMs with the lowest assets are West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, who declared assets worth Rs 15.38 lakh, followed by Jammu & Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah (Rs 55.24 lakh), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Rs 1.18 crore), Delhi’s Atishi (Rs 1.41 crore), and Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rs 1.46 crore). 
 
3 (10 per cent) CMs’ value of assets were over Rs 50 crore, 9 (29 per cent) have wealth between Rs 11 crore and Rs 50 crore, 17 (55 per cent) have assets between Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, and 2 CMs (6 per cent) have assets worth less than Rs 1 crore. Only 2 of the 31 CMs (West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Atishi) are women.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

