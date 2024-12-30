Business Standard

Home / Politics / BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip after Manmohan Singh's death

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip after Manmohan Singh's death

In a fresh political uproar, BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly travelling to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year just days after former PM Manmohan Singh's death

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

A political debate ensued on Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for travelling to Vietnam shortly after the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress dismissed the accusations, calling them a distraction from the Centre’s handling of Singh’s funeral arrangements.
 
The dispute began when BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised Gandhi’s actions in an X post, accusing him of showing a lack of sensitivity. “While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year,” Malviya said. “The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib,” he said.
 
 
Responding to these allegations, senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore said the BJP is now getting into “diversion politics”. “When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr Saheb’s family is shameful,” Tagore said.
  He further said, “If Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you?” he quipped. “Get well in the New Year.”
 
This exchange marks the latest chapter in the ongoing dispute between the two parties over the arrangements for the two-time Prime Minister’s funeral and memorial.

The BJP had questioned why the Gandhi family did not attend Singh’s ash immersion ceremony, to which the Congress responded, citing respect for the family’s privacy.
 
Earlier, the two parties were involved in a row over the location of Singh’s cremation. The Congress requested that Singh be cremated at a site designated for his future memorial, but the Centre chose to hold the last rites at Nigambodh Ghat. The BJP accused the Congress of “cheap politics”, while the Congress criticised the BJP for showing “disrespect” to the late leader.
 
The Centre later clarified that a trust would be established to build a memorial for Singh, but his funeral would still take place at the crematorium.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

