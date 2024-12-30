Business Standard

Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi exploited Manmohan Singh's death for his politics: BJP

Rahul Gandhi exploited Manmohan Singh's death for his politics: BJP

While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the new year, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP on Monday alleged that Rahul Gandhi exploited former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's death for his expedient politics and flew to Vietnam to ring in the New Year while the country is mourning his demise.

The Congress hit back and asked when will the Sanghis stop this take diversion' politics.

While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the new year, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh's death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable, he charged.

 

The Gandhis and the Congress hate Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib, Malviya added.

Reacting sharply, Congress leader Manickam Tagore wrote in a post on X, When will the Sanghis stop this take diversion' politics?  He alleged that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied Dr Singh a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and his ministers cornered his family was shameful.

If Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? he asked Malviya and said Get well in New year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

