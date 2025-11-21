Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / No rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for guvs: CM Stalin

No rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for guvs: CM Stalin

Stalin said that the Supreme Court's opinion in its answer to the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday asserted that "there will be no rest" until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear Bills.

In his first reaction to the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the Presidential Reference, he said, "Our fight for State rights and true federalism will continue."  In a statement, Stalin said that the Supreme Court's opinion in its answer to the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the chief minister said that the Bench tendering the advisory opinion has reaffirmed that the elected government should be in the driver's seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the State.

 

"The Governor has no fourth option to kill the Bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the TN Governor). He has no option to withhold the Bill simpliciter," the CM asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

