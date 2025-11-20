Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Hope new govt meets aspirations': Tejashwi as Nitish Kumar takes CM oath

'Hope new govt meets aspirations': Tejashwi as Nitish Kumar takes CM oath

Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar on becoming CM again and said he hopes the new NDA government will fulfil its promises and work for the needs and expectations of the people

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time on Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and expressed hope that the new government would meet the expectations of the people.
 
After the ceremony, Tejashwi posted on X, saying, “Hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar. Heartiest wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers.” 
 
  He added that he hoped the government would work with sincerity and deliver on its commitments. "I hope that the new government will live up to the aspirations and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative change to the lives of the people of Bihar," he wrote.  ALSO READ: Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?
 

Historic milestone for Nitish Kumar

 
Nitish Kumar’s oath marked a historic moment, as he began his fifth straight term and took oath as chief minister for the 10th time.
 
BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as deputy chief ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior NDA leaders. As many as 18 Cabinet ministers also took oath during the ceremony.   
 

RJD reacts to Bihar poll setback

 
After its poor performance in the Bihar elections, the RJD said it accepted the result and would continue to work for the poor.
 
In a post on X, the party said, "Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor. It will continue to raise their voice among the poor."
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
The NDA returned to power with a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) got 85 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) claimed 19, while HAM(S) and RLM secured five and four seats, respectively.
 
The RJD secured 25 seats, while the Congress managed to win six.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

