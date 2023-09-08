Confirmation

Not inviting Oppn to G20 reflects govt doesn't value leaders: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Taking a dig at the government for not inviting Opposition leaders to the G20, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it shows that the current leadership doesn't value the leaders of 60 per cent of India's population and the people should think about it.
Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, media reports said.
Interacting with the media at Brussels Press Club in Brussels, Gandhi said the government's action tells about its thinking.
"It tells you it tells you something," Gandhi said in response to a question.
"They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge). It tells you it tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60% of India's population," he said.
"It is something that people should think about why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that," he said.

Gandhi is currently on a three-nation European tour to Belgium, France and Norway.
He held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi G20 summit G20 Meet G20 Opposition

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

