Cong holds marches in Jammu to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary

The Congress on Thursday held marches across the Jammu region to mark the first anniversary of the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, carrying forward the "message of love, religious harmony and brotherhood".

In Jammu, the main yatra was led by Rajni Patil, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir in-charge. She was accompanied by the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani and leader Manoj Yadav.

Last year's cross-country march witnessed Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders traverse over 4,000 kilometres and interact with a cross-section of society. Gandhi launched the yatra on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari. It ended on January 30 this year as Gandhi capped his ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar.

The yatra replicated the Bharat Jodo Yatra and began with Patil hoisting the Tricolour. The march moved from Miran Sahib towards Satwari Chowk amid slogans of "Bharat jodo, nafrat chhodo".

Similar yatras were held by all Congress district units, led by senior leaders.

Addressing a gathering, Patil said the day is of great historical importance. The Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed to highlight the economic inequalities and the burning issues confronting the cross-section of the country's pluralistic culture.

"It was a unique and unprecedented yatra in the history of independent India," she said.

The yatra emerged as a turning point against the forces of division and hatred, Patil added.

Jammu and Kashmir has been an abode of religious tolerance and brotherhood for centuries and the people wholeheartedly supported the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite the inclement weather, she said.

According to Patil, the entire nation realises the pain and sufferings the people of Jammu and Kashmir went through during the long spell of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

She also lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying people are facing unprecedented price rise and record unemployment.

Patil also alleged that the people are suffering from the "downgrading" of the state and the snatching away of their democratic rights, land and jobs.

Wani said the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a mark in history as it was a unique initiative during a time when the country was facing great social and economic challenges.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir will remember Gandhi for his tireless efforts to extend a helping hand and give voice to the suffering people, he said.

People want the restoration of democracy and statehood at the earliest, the Congress leader said.