Odisha BJP leaders meet Shah, Nadda amid possibility of alliance with BJD

In case of an alliance, the BJP will definitely contest a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state while the regional party will contest a majority of assembly seats

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:43 AM IST

Odisha BJP leaders on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda here amid indications that it may enter an alliance for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in the state, with the BJD.
Sources said there is a strong possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the BJD but noted that a final call has to be taken by the top brass of the national party depending on various aspects, most importantly the number of seats it will get to contest.
In case of an alliance, the BJP will definitely contest a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state while the regional party will contest a majority of assembly seats, they said.
Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats. The BJD and the BJP won 12 and eight parliamentary constituencies and 112 and 23 assembly constituencies respectively in 2019.
There has been a growing buzz about the alliance between the two parties, which have been allies in the past too.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have publicly praised each other, most recently during Modi's rally in the state on Tuesday.
The BJD has also been mostly supportive of the Modi government's agenda in Parliament.
Leaders from other states are also meeting Shah and Nadda, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh among others.
The BJP's Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders, will hold its second meeting later this week for finalising the party's candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
It has so far announced candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:43 AM IST

