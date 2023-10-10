close
Telangana assembly elections: BJP to begin campaigning, Amit Shah to lead

The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be released on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference on Monday, October 9

Amit Shah, Home Minister Shah

Photo: X @Amitshah

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
The Telangana BJP will starts its assembly election campaign in Adilabad with a public meeting on Tuesday, Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported after it was announced that the state will vote on November 30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the public meeting as the chief guest. As a part of the poll preparations, Shah will inspect the BJP's readiness for the elections. BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao, told journalists his party will the elections with "full force".  "I would contest as an MLA from Boath. We are confident about forming a BJP government in the state as the people of Telangana have decided to throw BRS out of power," said Bapu Rao.

Bapu Rao said that party's high command had asked all BJP MPs in the five poll-bound states to contest as MLAs in the five poll-bound states, Deccan Chronicle reported. Other than this, Telangana BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has not delivered on the aspirations of Telangana people and has rather worked for the interest of his family members, the DC report added.

The BJP in Telangana is motivated by the push from the central leadership. The recent visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi induced a fresh wave of enthusiasm among BJP party workers and leaders alike. The BJP has planned a busy schedule for itself as the party aims to organise large public gatherings with senior leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressing the people of Telangana.

Election schedule in Telangana

The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be released on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference on Monday, October 9. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has a majority in the Telangana assembly with 99 seats in an assembly with a total strength of 119 seats. Congress, on the other hand, has seven members in the Telangana Assembly. AIMIM also has seven seats, while BJP holds three seats in the Telangana Assembly.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

