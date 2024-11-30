Business Standard
Home / Politics / Only Raj and Uddhav can decide on joining hands: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Only Raj and Uddhav can decide on joining hands: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Danve said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's political position is ambiguous

Raj Thackeray, Raj

The Uddhav camp loyalist added that Raj Thackeray's political stand is unclear. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Only the estranged Thackeray cousins- Uddhav and Raj- can decide if they want to join hands, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said on Saturday.

Danve said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's political position is ambiguous and people cannot understand whether he is supporting the state government or opposing it.

"After every poll defeat, there are such talks (that the Thackeray cousins should come together). You will find these discussions every 8-10 days after an election verdict is out. Only they (the Thackeray cousins) can decide if they want to (come together). We have no role," the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council told reporters.

 

The Uddhav camp loyalist added that Raj Thackeray's political stand is unclear.

"People don't understand whether Raj Thackeray's stand is in the favour of the government or against it. MNS fielded candidates against the Mahayuti, while on the other hand, he (Raj Thackeray) batted for (BJP's Devendra) Fadnavis as chief minister. There is no clarity in his stand," Danve said.

The MNS fielded 125 candidates in the recently-held Maharashtra assembly polls but drew a blank.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

We must pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslides victims: Rahul

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

New Maha govt to be formed on Dec 5, Fadnavis frontrunner for CM post

Zia ur Rehman, Zia ur, Zia, Rehman

Delhi: SP MP Zia Ur Rehman heads to Sambhal amid tensions, police deployed

Congress, Congress flag

Cong leader urges PM to visit Odisha's Kandhamal where 3 tribal women died

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Ready to start working for better future of Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, had contested 95 seats and won 20.

The rivalry between the Thackeray cousins dates back to pre-2006 leading to Raj Thackeray quitting the undivided Shiv Sena and forming the MNS.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray lost his debut electoral contest from the Mahim seat in Mumbai against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

MVA candidates to seek EVM verification after Maharashtra poll loss

Sanjay Raut

Ex-CJI Chandrachud removed fear of law from political defectors: Raut

Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction defeats Uddhav's outfit in 36 constituencies

Modi, Narendra Modi

Maharashtra elections results updates: Nation only trusts BJP, NDA for good governance, says PM Modi

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Clueless in defeat, Uddhav may struggle to keep decimated flock together

Topics : Raj Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon