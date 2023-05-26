close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Oppn boycott: Jaishankar says there should be a limit to doing politics

I believe that the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be taken as a festival of democracy and it should be celebrated in that spirit. It should not be made a subject of controversy

Press Trust of India Rajpipla
Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday described as unfortunate the decision by 20 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said there should be a limit to doing politics.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, was speaking to reporters at Rajpipla town of Narmada district. He said the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be celebrated as a festival by the entire nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new structure on Sunday.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

I believe that the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be taken as a festival of democracy and it should be celebrated in that spirit. It should not be made a subject of controversy. It is unfortunate if it becomes a subject of controversy, said Jaishankar, who represents Gujarat in Rajya Sabha.

"Some people are trying (to create a controversy). But I believe that there should be a limit to indulging in politics. At least on such occasions, the entire country should come together and celebrate this festival, said the Union minister.

Also Read

EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Vadodara on two-day visit to Gujarat

CES 2023: LG Gram laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

EAM Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Sri Lanka from today

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

There is no documented evidence: Congress on 'Sengol' claims of Centre

1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised

During his Gujarat visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to go to four villages of Narmada district that he has adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Parliament Opposition parties

First Published: May 26 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
1 min read

There is no documented evidence: Congress on 'Sengol' claims of Centre

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

death
1 min read

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji (right) dubbed DMK chief M K Stalin a leader with charisma
1 min read

God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised

Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read

Most Popular

Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration

New Parliament Building
2 min read

No discussion so far for banning groups like Bajrang Dal: K'taka Minister

Congress
3 min read

Sitharaman appeals oppn to rethink boycott of parliament innaugration

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Compensation demand in paper leak reflects intellectual bankruptcy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

25 ministers to take oath on Saturday in Siddaramaiah's cabinet: Report

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon