There is no documented evidence: Congress on 'Sengol' claims of Centre

The Congress on Friday hit out at the BJP for spreading "false narrative" on 'Sengol' saying that there is no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru describing this "as a symbol of transfer of British power to India" and all claims to this effect are plain and simply "bogus".

In a tweet, Congress General secretary communication in-charge Jairam Samesh said, "Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence."

Ramesh said that a majestic spectre conceived of by a religious establishment in then Madras province and crafted in Madras city was indeed presented to Nehru in August 1947.

"There is no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this spectre as a symbol of transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple - bogus. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media. Two of the finest Rajaji scholars with impeccable credentials have expressed surprise," he said.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said the spectre was later kept for display at the Allahabad Museum.

"What Nehru said there on December 14, 1947 is a matter of public record despite whatever labels may say," he said.

"The spectre is now being used by the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives. The real question is why is President Droupadi Murmu not being allowed to inaugurate the new Parliament?" he said.

He also attached a news report and the remarks of Pandit Nehru at Allahabad Museum.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new four storey Parliament building on May 28. The issue snowballed into a major controversy, with the opposition parties arguing that President Murmu (head of the state) and not PM Modi (head of the government), should perform the inauguration.

--IANS

aks/dpb