Our fight is ideological, not personal: Sule on Sharad, Ajit Pawar's meet

NCP President Supriya Sule said that she and her party leaders don't hold any personal differences with brother Ajit Pawar

Supriya Sule

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
NCP President Supriya Sule said that she and her party leaders don't hold any personal differences with brother Ajit Pawar.
On Sharad Pawar's meeting with Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, NCP President Supriya Sule said, "Relationships shouldn't come in between politics. The fight between the NCP and Ajit Pawar is ideological and not personal".
"There are many such families in the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom the Pawar family has decade-old relationships. For example, Atalji's family includes Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Sushma Swaraj, and Rajnath Singh. There are definitely political differences, but there are no personal differences with any family", she added.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday for the second time after the NCP split, prompting speculation in state political circles.
Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said that the meeting was not a political one.
It was the second such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in July.
Commenting on Sharad Pawar's health, Sule said that "the love and blessings of all of you are the tonic of Pawar Saheb".
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown, Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, and was advised to rest by doctors, party sources said.
The 82-year-old leader was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said.

Topics : Supriya Sule ajit pawar Sharad Pawar NCP

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

