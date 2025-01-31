Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Party spent Rs 1737.68 cr on LS elections 2024: BJP's report to ECI reveals

Party spent Rs 1737.68 cr on LS elections 2024: BJP's report to ECI reveals

The BJP, which secured a third consecutive term in the general elections, heavily relied on mass outreach and publicity campaigns, as evident from its spending patterns

BJP, Maharashtra

Campaign-related travel expenses formed another significant portion of the party's budget. (PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the expenditure report submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India.

Of the total amount, Rs 884.45 crore was spent on general party propaganda, while Rs 853.23 crore was allocated for candidate-related expenses.

Around Rs 611.50 crore was spent on media advertisements that included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns, and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels. The party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach.

 

Additionally, the BJP's expenditure on public meetings, processions, and rallies including arrangements for stages, audio setups, barricades, and vehicles stood at Rs 19.84 crore.

Campaign-related travel expenses formed another significant portion of the party's budget.

Also Read

New Delhi: New All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters Indira Bhawan on the day of its inauguration

Congress saw 320% surge in donations in 2024 elections, BJP witnesses 87%

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta's Zuckerberg to face Parliamentary summons over India elections remark

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

I&B minister Vaishnaw fact-checks Zuckerberg on Lok Sabha poll results

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Rift within INDIA bloc even during 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Meghwal

PremiumElection

As India nears 1 bn electors, it seeks solutions to freebies, black money

The travel expenditure of star campaigners authorised by the party's central headquarters amounted to Rs 168.92 crore, while Rs 2.53 crore was spent on the travel of other party leaders.

The BJP, which secured a third consecutive term in the general elections, heavily relied on mass outreach and publicity campaigns, as evident from its spending patterns.

Additionally, the gross receipts from the date of announcement of state elections to the date of their completion were Arunachal Pradesh Rs 5,552.57 crore, Sikkim Rs 5,552.41 crore and Odisha Rs 5,555.65 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Derek O Brien, Derek, Brien, Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Wait and watch as RS dy speaker yet unlikely: TMC leader Derek O'Brien

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi calling President as 'poor thing' demeans high office: BJP

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

Incumbent upon PM to expose foreign interference: Cong's Karti Chidambaram

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Govt doesn't want to discuss 'real issues' in Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

UP govt must provide medical care, food to Maha Kumbh devotees: Akhilesh

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon