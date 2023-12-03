Sensex (0.74%)
People have supported PM Modi's policies and voted for BJP: Nitin Gadkari

Asserting that Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan would see rapid development due to the installation of "double engine government", Gadkari hailed PM Modi

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have supported the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Counting of votes is underway in the three states, where the BJP is leading on a majority of seats, and Telangana, where the Congress is ahead of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
Asserting that Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan would see rapid development due to the installation of "double engine government", Gadkari hailed PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and the local party leadership as well as workers for the results.
"The people of the country have expressed their mood through elections, especially in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. These three states have got very good results. In a way, the people have expressed their support for the policies of our government under the leadership of Modiji," Gadkari said.
"For this historic victory, I congratulate Prime Minister Modiji, our (party) president JP Naddaji, and especially party officials and workers, I thank them a lot. These three states will now have double engine governments and there will be rapid development. People will get to see its results," he said.
Brushing aside Congress claims of victory ahead of counting day, Gadkari said the people have made their support for the BJP very clear, which will be "better for the future of the country".
The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways was here to take part in the 83rd Indian Road Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh govt Chhattisgarh Assembly Rajasthan Assembly

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

