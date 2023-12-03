Sensex (0.74%)
Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Congress continues to maintain a healthy lead on 65 seats. All three BJP MPs trail. Here's how the trends look at 2:30 pm

election, rajasthan polls

Photo: ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
With more than six hours of counting completed and over 50 per cent of counting concluded in most constituencies, Congress is maintaining a strong lead on 65 seats at 2:30 pm, according to the Election Commission's official website. The incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on the other hand, is leading on 39 seats. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 30 saw an impressive turnout of 71.14 per cent. The BRS has ruled Telangana under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar (KCR) since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in June 2014.

Congress was leading the election result trends in Telangana with 65 seats to its credit, while the BRS was leading in 39 seats. Congress held a vote share of 39.88 per cent, whereas the BRS had a vote share of 37.69 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party's vote share dropped from 14.08 per cent to 13.90 per cent in the last hour of vote counting in the state.
Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

According to data available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, most seats have crossed the half-way mark in vote counting and the trends suggest a strong lead to Congress, with the party maintaining a lead in 65 seats. The majority mark in Telangana lies at 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana. BRS, on the other hand, was leading on 39 seats, and the BJP was leading on eight.

BJP has improved its performance in the state significantly, taking a lead on eight seats in Telangana. Last year, the party secured only one seat. AIMIM was leading on six seats. All the three BJP MPs contesting in Telangana Assembly elections were trailing. These included Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Dharmapuri, and Soyam Bapu Rao.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth is having an exciting run as the leader is nearing victory in both Kodangal and Kamareddy. More importantly, Revanth is leading in Kamareddy, where he is up against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. Revanth Reddy was leading with a huge margin of over 12,060 votes in Kodangal and a decent margin of 3,335 votes in Kamareddy. There is news that the Telangana Congress is making arrangements to take the winning MLAs to Banglore in a bus.

ALSO READ: Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Telangana, political bigwigs in the fray include Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. From the BJP the party has fielded three of its sitting MPs in the state, which include Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar. All three BJP MPs are trailing in their respective seats.

Of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and 19 for Scheduled Castes.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

