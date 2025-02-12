Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mayawati sacks Akash's father-in-law from BSP for 'anti-party' activities

Mayawati sacks Akash's father-in-law from BSP for 'anti-party' activities

The expulsion comes in the wake of the BSP's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections in which the party's candidates failed to retain their deposits in every seat they contested

Mayawati

Anand, 30, is the national coordinator of the BSP Mayawati's political successor. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and engaging in anti-party activities.

Anand, 30, is the national coordinator of the BSP Mayawati's political successor.

Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor.

Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was expelled along with Nitin Singh, the Meerut district in-charge of BSP responsible for overseeing party operations in the southern states.

Making the announcement on X, Mayawati said, "Dr. Ashok Siddharth, former MP, and Shri Nitin Singh, District Meerut, have been expelled from the party in the interest of BSP for engaging in anti-party activities."  The expulsion comes in the wake of the BSP's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections in which the party's candidates failed to retain their deposits in every seat they contested.

 

The BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections by winning 48 of the 70 seats while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was victorious on 22 seats. The Congress failed to open its account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Sharad Pawar should not have felicitated Eknath Shinde, says Sanjay Raut

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge slams govt over US' deportations of Indians ahead of Trump-Modi meet

Pradeep Bhandari

INDI alliance leaders compete on who can do more corruption: BJP's Bhandari

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Masterclass in deflecting blame: KC Venugopal slams FM's Budget reply

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

UP court summons Rahul on March 24 over defamatory remarks against army

Topics : Mayawati BSP Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon