Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Postponement of NEET-PG entrance exam 'failure' of Centre: NCP (SP)

The opposition party also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the mess and malpractices in the examination process

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has claimed that postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam is a "failure" of the Centre. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has claimed that postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam is a "failure" of the Centre and accused the government of playing with the lives of aspirants.
The opposition party also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the "mess and malpractices" in the examination process.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Due to the inability to do their job, the government is playing with the lives and future of children," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed in a statement on Saturday.
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled for Sunday, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

ALSO READ: Education system ruined under PM Modi: Rahul on NEET-PG postponement
It is the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days.
Reacting to the shunting out of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET, Crasto said Pradhan cannot absolve himself from the failure in doing his duty.
"He should also step down as minister and accept accountability for all the mess and malpractices in the examination process in our country," Crasto said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NEET row NEET UG NCP Question paper leak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon