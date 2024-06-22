Business Standard
AI use in farming to be presented in Parliamentary session: Sharad Pawar

Addressing the media alongside his brother Prataprao Pawar and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, the veteran politician highlighted the potential of AI technology

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said AI can be instrumental in planning water. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

The topic of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in farming will be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.
Addressing the media alongside his brother Prataprao Pawar and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, the veteran politician highlighted the potential of AI technology in revolutionising agricultural practices.
He claimed the AI method (in farming) has been introduced in Baramati- the Lok Sabha constituency represented by his daughter Supriya Sule -for the first time in the country.
The former Union agriculture minister also said sugarcane production can be increased at low cost through AI technology.
"We will raise questions about farmers and farming in the upcoming session of Parliament. Even the topic of the use of AI in farming will be brought up," Pawar said.
He said AI can be instrumental in planning water and rainwater management.
"AI is a topic of global discussion, and its application in agriculture can be vast. Oxford University and Microsoft have already committed to collaborating with us. Notably, Baramati is the first region in the country where this AI method has been introduced," Pawar added.
He elaborated on the benefits of AI, particularly in increasing sugarcane production at a reduced cost.
"The production of sugarcane can be increased at low cost by using AI. This new technology will be started soon. Some farmers will be selected for the use of this new method. We are starting with sugarcane eventually extending to other crops.
"Baramati has become a focal point for agricultural technology, attracting visits from Central government representatives, including Prime Minister Modi," Pawar added.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

