Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Pure communal venom: Sibal slams Assam CM for his remark on Muslims

Pure communal venom: Sibal slams Assam CM for his remark on Muslims

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said on X, "Himanta (Assam CM): 'Will take sides. Will not let Miya Muslims take over all of Assam'. My take: Pure communal venom. Actionable. Silence not an answer."

Kapil Sibal

Asserting that he would take sides, Sarma on Tuesday said he would not let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" Assam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his "will not let 'Miya' Muslims take over the state" remark, saying his comment was "pure communal venom" and silence was not the answer to such a statement.
Asserting that he would take sides, Sarma on Tuesday said he would not let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" Assam.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sarma was speaking in the assembly on the admissibility of adjournment motions moved by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.
Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said on X, "Himanta (Assam CM): 'Will take sides. Will not let Miya Muslims take over all of Assam'. My take: Pure communal venom. Actionable. Silence not an answer."

'Miya' was used as a pejorative term for Bengali-speaking Muslims initially, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Bisw,Assam CM

Opposition protests Himanta govt's failure to prevent crimes against women

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Assam CM Himanta bats for stringent law to tackle crimes against women

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Kapil Sibal Muslims Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon